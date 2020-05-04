Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 8.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

