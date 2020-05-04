Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,931,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

