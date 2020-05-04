Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 827,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $67,740.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $621,717.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 343,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

