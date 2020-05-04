Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.