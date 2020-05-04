Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

Anthem stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.00. 1,241,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.