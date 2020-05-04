Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,932,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,290,000 after acquiring an additional 543,792 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,383,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,069,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $62.20. 1,436,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

