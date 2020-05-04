Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,178 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 9.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,766. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

