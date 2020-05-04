Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays reduced their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

