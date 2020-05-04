Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

CI stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.61. 1,522,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.