CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

CNX Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CNX Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of CNXM opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

