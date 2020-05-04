Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,790.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,241 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 908,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,624. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

