Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $14.21. Continental Resources shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 230,342 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.56.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 13,386 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

