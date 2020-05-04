CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PMTS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Peters purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

