Credit Suisse Group Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $15.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 2,348,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,201. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dana by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 2,506,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dana by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 752,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 78,775 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

