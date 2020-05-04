Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.81.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

