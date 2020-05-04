Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

BOOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 136,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,075. The stock has a market cap of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

