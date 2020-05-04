Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $489,548,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,230,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

D stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.80. 2,232,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,862. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

