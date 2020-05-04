Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 2,233,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

