Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

