Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Eli Lilly And Co has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Eli Lilly And Co has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $153.28. 2,228,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

