Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

