Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 35,684 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.88% of Varex Imaging worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $18,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 466,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 188,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,045. The company has a market capitalization of $980.21 million, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

