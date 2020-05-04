Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,097 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.81% of Chart Industries worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. 309,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

