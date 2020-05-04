Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,464,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,583 shares of company stock valued at $955,066 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 760,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $427.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

