Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.26% of New Relic worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 513,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,374. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

