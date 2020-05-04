Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.91 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $45.34. 267,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

