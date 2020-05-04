EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.90. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 126,037 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 944,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 318.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

