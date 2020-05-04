Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,105,851 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $2,864,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

