Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is Meditor Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,413,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 587,200 shares during the period. Exelixis comprises about 68.9% of Meditor Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned 4.72% of Exelixis worth $200,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $918,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,398. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,950. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

