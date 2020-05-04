Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE FN traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,841,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

