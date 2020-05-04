Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

