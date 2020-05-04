FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,441,000 after buying an additional 556,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,895. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

