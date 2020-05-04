Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

FND traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

