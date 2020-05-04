Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 846,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

