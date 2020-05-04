Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.20. Fluor Co. (NEW) shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1,547,192 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

