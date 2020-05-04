FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $111.71. 4,577,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

