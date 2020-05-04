FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $253,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

