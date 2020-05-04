FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $340,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 155,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

