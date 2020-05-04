FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $630,000 Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. 2,228,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

