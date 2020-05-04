FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.72. 1,189,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

