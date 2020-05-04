FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 34,074,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,904,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

