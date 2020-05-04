FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,490 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $7.12 on Monday, hitting $73.48. 7,560,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

