FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,060 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

