FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,500 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 45,796,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

