FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

