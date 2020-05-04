FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.34. 1,731,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,386. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.