FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 6,300 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.