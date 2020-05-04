FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 4,987,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,934. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

