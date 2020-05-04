General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

GE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,443,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,144,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

