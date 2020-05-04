Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,621. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

