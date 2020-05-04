Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,621. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit